Dabo defending Kelly Bryant heading into Citadel game

BY: TYRIA GOINES
Sports Department

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is defending Kelly Bryant heading into the Citadel game. Bryant has more rushing touchdowns then passing but he is a big reason why the Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the nation’s college poll.

During his freshman year, Bryant was the team’s fifth-leading rusher, despite playing as a backup quarterback and in only eight games. He had 156 rushing yards, with two touchdowns  and his 6.8 yards per carry average was best on the team, given a minimum of 20 carries.  He completed 3-4 for 19 yards in his debut against Wofford. His first career score was on a 59-yard carry.

As a sophomore, Bryant has hit 6-9 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown while also adding a rushing touchdown on 12 carries in four games. He totaled 42 yards and completed 4-5 passes in win over SC State and rushed for a short touchdown in win over South Carolina.

So far into the 2017 campaign, Bryant has 1924 yards rushing, with 7 touchdowns and 17 sacks.

