Dawn Staley, USC decline invitation to White House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina announced Thursday night that Dawn Staley and the 2016 Gamecock women’s basketball team would not be attending the White House to celebrate last year’s National Championship.

Staley and USC announced Thursday night they had been invited to Washington D.C. on Friday but were unable to attend.

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow’s event, but we will not be able to attend,” said Staley Thursday. “As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”

The Gamecocks had waited all summer to hear from the White House but had not received an invitation until this week. Before the season began, Staley said she would only allow herself and the team to focus on this season.

USC is 3-0 this year after beating Clemson Thursday night.