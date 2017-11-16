First female president of Benedict College to headline city’s MLK Day celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia’s 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will feature remarks by Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict College’s first female president.

Artis is Benedict’s 14th president and the first woman president in the college’s 147-year history.

The annual celebration starts at 4 p.m. at the MLK, Jr. Park and Community Center, at 2300 Greene St., on Monday, January 15.

A city spokesperson said members of the Alpha Psi Lambda and Omicron Iota Lambda chapters of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will lead a wreath laying ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. that day.