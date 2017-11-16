Grab a Book-Newly Renovated Richland St Andrews Library Opens

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–One Midlands Library is turning the page. On Wednesday, Richland Library St. Andrews unveiled a new chapter, with an improved look.

Renovations include more computers, an upgraded children’s section – a designated space for teens, as well as a garden and outdoor space.

Library officials say their hope is the space will bring people together.

Officials say the renovations were funded using part of a 59 million dollar bond referendum passed by Richland County voters in the fall of 2013.

The Library is located at 2916 Broad River Road.