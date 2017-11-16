Gun Control Ordinance Introduced

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is taking aim at gun control by introducing a new ordinance that would ban bump stocks and trigger cranks on firearms within city limits.

The move is in response to the Deadly Las Vegas Massacre that injured 5 hundred people and killed 50 others.

Mayor Steve Benjamin made the announcement Thursday morning, explaining how these items can turn a semi automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon. The Mayor added that this is not a gun ban, but rather a stop to the use of these devices that can be connected to a weapon making it more powerful.