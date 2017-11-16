Highlights/Reaction: Clemson holds off Ohio, 81-76

CLEMSON, S.C. — Elijah Thomas became the first Clemson Tiger in nine years to notch at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the same game. Former Tiger and current Brooklyn Net forward Trevor Booker scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds on the exact same day in 2008 in the exact same gym. Thomas scored 17 and pulled down 15 boards, both career-highs, in Clemson’s 81-76 win over Ohio in the first game of the 2017 Charleston Classic.

Helping Thomas was Donte Grantham who went off for a season-high 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line. Shelton Mitchell reached double-figures with a season-high 16 points and dished five assists. Marcquise Reed was the fourth double-figure scorer and poured in 12 points.

The Tigers (3-0) seesawed back and forth with the Bobcats (1-1) in the opening half – taking a 42-38 advantage into the locker room.

Out of the break, the Tigers orchestrated an 11-3 run to push its lead to 12 points at 53-41 with 16:12 remaining. Clemson maintained that lead and even pushed it to a game-high 16 points with 7:38 left at 63-47 following a 3-pointer from Reed.

Ohio tried to claw its way back, but Clemson would fend off the Bobcats’ attempted rally and secure the five-point win with clutch free throw shooting down the stretch.

All three games this season, the Tigers have managed to reach the charity stripe at least 20 times and finished 23-for-28 on Thursday night. The Tigers also won the rebounding battle for the third consecutive game, 35-28.

The Tigers return to the court on Friday, Nov. 17 at 9:30 p.m. against the winner of the Dayton and Hofstra game.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article. Video courtesy: WCIV