House Speaker Responds to SCE&G Rate Cut Proposal

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)- House Speaker Jay Lucas is responding to SCE&G’s proposal to decrease customer rates.

In a statement, Lucas writes: “Today’s proposal provides further proof that SCANA has consistently prioritized the company’s profits over protecting its consumers. Ratepayers have demanded a serious approach to the V.C. Summer nuclear facility collapse and the house has succeeded in meeting their demands. We will continue to move our utility ratepayer protection package through the legislative process to ensure South Carolina consumers receive the protections they deserve.”

Earlier this week, the House Utility Ratepayer Protection committee met to review six proposed bills. Each bill received favorable report and will be reviewed and debated in full committee.