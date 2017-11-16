Jordan Peele sounds off on ‘Get Out’ competing as a comedy





By CANDICE WILLIAMS

ABC NEWS – Jordan Peele’s racially-charged horror thriller “Get Out” has been submitted for Golden Globe Award consideration in the “comedy” category, but Peele doesn’t necessarily agree with that characterization.

On Wednesday, the writer tweeted that his film is “a documentary,” and he later called it a “historical biopic” in an interview with Stephen Colbert.

“The movie is truth,” he told Colbert on “The Late Show.” “The thing that resonated to people is truth.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Golden Globes agreed to accept “Get Out” in the comedy/musical category, where it might have a better chance against such potential nominees as “The Big Sick,” “I, Tonya,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Lady Bird,” and “The Greatest Showman.”

However, Peele has always maintained that his intention in making the film wasn’t to be funny, but to show his “truth.”

“There are no jokes in the movie. It’s all meant to feel true,” Peele said previously in an interview with CBS. “[This is] my truth as a black man, my perspective that I haven’t seen in film before, I haven’t seen that represented.”

‘Get Out’ is a documentary. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 15, 2017