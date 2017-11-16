Thursday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

See the stars, moon and planets through your very own telescope. The State Museum is hosting ‘Buying A Telescope’ this Saturday to help beginners learn how to purchase a quality telescope without breaking the bank. Kids will also assemble a hands-on mini-scope to take home with them. The evening will wrap with some night-time observing if the weather permits. Tickets cost $20.

Get your golf on for a good cause. Alpha Omega Phi Military Fraternity and Sorority Inc. are hosting its first ever ‘Veterans Golf Tournament’ for the Wounded Warrior Program. This free event is happening Friday from 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at the Fort Jackson golf course. You must have a military ID to get on the base.

Run to help our wonderful wildlife. Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is hosting a ‘Riverbanks Run 5K’ to benefit wildlife conservation. ‘Riverbanks Run’ will wind through the park’s scenic back roads, cross the Saluda river, and pass some of the zoo’s most popular exhibits. The race begins at 7:30a.m. Saturday morning and costs $45 to participate.