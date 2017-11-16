USC looking for consistent run game versus Wofford

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks are looking for a consistent run game versus Wofford on Saturday, Nov. 18th.

South Carolina’s running game was fairly consistent against last Saturday’s match against the Florida, taking in a 28-20 win. The Gamecocks attempted to run the ball 47 times for a season high of 220 yards. Gamecock tailback Mon Denson got his first two rushing touchdowns of his career during the game.

The Gamecocks also had 8.6 yards per pass with three interceptions thrown. Quarterback Jake Bentley averaged 8.6 passing over 249. The Gamecocks went 469 yards overall versus Florida’s 301 yards. Florida recieved 10-56 penalties with three turnovers and two fumbles.

During the game against Georgia, South Carolina rushed 242 yards with 53 attempts and 4.6 yards per rush.

Head coach Will Muschamp is looking for the same blocking game from his entire offense during this Saturday’s game against the Terriors.