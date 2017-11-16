Vista Lights Event to Shine in the Vista

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Christmas is arriving early in Columbia’s Vista. The annual Vista Lights event kicks off Thursday 11/16 at 5pm off Gervais Street.

Visitors to the annual event can enjoy performances, dancing, shopping and of plenty of holiday cheer.

Galleries , shops and restaurants will open their doors to showcase seasonal items and treats. The Vista Tree Lighting will take place at 7pm seven at the corner of Lincoln and Gervais streets.

According to organizers, free parking is available in City of Columbia garages at 820 Washington Street and on Park Street (beside) the Hilton from 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Lincoln and Park Streets, between Lady and Senate Streets will be closed to automobile traffic at 5 p.m.

Gervais Street, from Assembly to Gadsden, will close to automobile traffic at 6 p.m. All streets will reopen at 10 p.m.