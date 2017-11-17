4 Arrested after Bust at West Columbia “Major” Drug House

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, WOLO) – Four people were arrested Tuesday (11/14) at a home in West Columbia where a house full of drugs and guns were found.

The arrests were made after a search warrant was executed to make an arrest on just one of the suspects.

Friday evening, LCSD released this update:

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested three men and one woman Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a West Columbia home.

Rashaun Benjamin Brown, 36, Deandra Demoris Favor, 32, Spencer Quanamain Frasier Jr, 26 and Amircle Betrell Wright, 29, are charged with illegally possessing drugs and weapons.

“Investigators were at a home on Charleston Highway to arrest Favor on an outstanding warrant when they spotted illegal narcotics in plain view,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They were able to get a search warrant soon after and search the home for more drugs.”

Deputies found cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, oxycodone, hydrocodone and four handguns, including one reported stolen out of North, South Carolina, according to Koon.

“We’re glad to get these drugs and guns off the street,” Koon said. “This house was a major source for drugs and our agents’ quick thinking helped shut it down.”

Brown and Frasier are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set bond at $95,000 and $70,000, respectively. Favor and Wright have been released after meeting conditions of their bond set by a judge at $105,000 and $52,5000, respectively.