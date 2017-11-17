Armed trio forced victims to the floor during robbery, Sumter deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department need the public’s help locating three robbery suspects.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies say the armed men forced employees and a customer to the lie on the ground as they robbed the Dollar General located at 3380 N. US Highway 15.

Before fleeing, the suspects stole the victims’ cell phones, cigarettes and cash from a safe.

The suspects are described as black males between the ages of 20-25 and all are around 5’8” tall and weigh about 170 pounds.

According to deputies, one of the men wore camouflage pants with a purple hoodie; the second suspect was wearing camouflage pants with a black hoodie and none of the victims were able to provide a clothing description for the third suspect.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Investigative Office at 803-436-2011 or CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

