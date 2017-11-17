Coroner: 22-year-old moped driver dies from injuries sustained in collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 22-year-old man was identified as the victim of a two-vehicle collision on Rosewood Drive earlier this week.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said David Newell was driving a moped when he was struck from behind.

The incident occured Wednesday and Newell died from his injuries Thursday afternoon at Palmetto Health Richland, Watts said.

The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the incident.

