Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The body of a missing woman was found Friday afternoon near Camp Burnt Gin Road.

Authorities with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department say that before they could issue a missing person’s advisory, the victim’s body was found.

Details are limited.

