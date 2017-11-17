Friday Morning Menu

Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

Enjoy the crisp fall weather with a trip back in time. Learn from city park rangers about how Riverfront Park has been a central feature in the life of Columbia. From early transportation networks and grist mills to the industrial age, the park reveals its time past. This is happening from 1:00-2:00p.m. Sunday at Riverfront Park. Just meet at the red school house. Make sure you dress for the forecast, and wear good walking shoes.

Come out for an evening of great food and live music! The 22nd ‘Annual SC Oyster Festival’ is happening Sunday from 11:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. at the Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion. No worries if oysters aren’t your thing, there will be several other food vendors and ice cold beer for sale. Tickets cost $5 online or $10 at the door. Kids under 12 are free.

It’s a Columbia family tradition of more than 25 years! Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens’ “Lights Before Christmas* is here once again. Beginning at 6:00p.m. this Sunday night and running until the end of December, the Zoo will feature nearly one million twinkling lights, visits with Santa, hot cocoa, and of course, the Jingle Bell Bonfire. It costs $11 for adults, $9 for kids, and kids younger than 2 get in free.