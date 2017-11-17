Kershaw County students raising money for Hurricane Harvey victims

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Students from Kershaw County School District’s three high schools are joining together to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A Powder Puff football tournament will be held Friday, December 1 at the Lugoff-Elgin High School.

“We know that the hurricanes devastated lives and families of students like us and realized that we could do something to help them,” said Lugoff-Elgin High School Student Government President Zach Koeppen.

The first game of the tournament, between the Lady Demons and Lady Knights, will take place at 5 p.m. After, the Lady Knights will play the Lady Bulldogs. The last game will play out between the Lady Demons and the Lady Bulldogs.

All the money raised will be gifted to the PledgeCents campaign, Koeppen said, which benefits students and their families, who were affected by Harvey, in the Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston, Texas.

Koeppen said he reached out to Houston Superintendent Scott Muri to find out what they needed most.

“He pointed not to the school supplies or facilities, but to the families of students and staff affected, he said. “Some lost their homes and some lost loved ones, so any amount we can give them is an awesome opportunity to really make a difference in their lives.”

Tickets to the Power Puff Tournament are $5 – you can pay at the gate. There will be concessions available.