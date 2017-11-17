Kingstree Police Dept. Reaches Settlement with Tazed 86 Year Old



Kingstree, S.C. (WOLO)–Dash camera video from the town of Kingstree Police Department shows officers taze 86 year old Albert Chatfield during an October 16th traffic stop.

Attorney for Chatfield, Justin Bamberg, says the grandfather was in the intensive care unit for several weeks following the incident.

As a result Chatfield sued the Kingstree Police Department which quickly settled with the family for $900,000.

Kingstree Police Chief James Barr declined to comment only to say the incident is under SLED investigation.