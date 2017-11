Lower Richland’s Season Ends with 41-20 Loss to Hartsville

Coming off a miracle win over Myrtle Beach last week, Lower Richland traveled out west to Hartsville for the 4-A lower state semifinal. The Diamond Hornets held a lead through the first half, but succumbed to a huge Red Fox comeback in the second half. Hartsville went on a 34-0 run to close out the game and end Lower Richland’s season with a final score of 41-20.