Massive fire engulfs Pa. senior living facility

All area hospitals have been told to expect patients, Philadelphia ABC station WPVI reported. West Chester is about an hour west of Philadelphia. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sponsored Stories





By MARK OSBORNE

A massive fire engulfed a senior living facility west of Philadelphia on Thursday night, sending emergency responders scrambling to remove patients from the large complex.

At least 20 people have been injured in the fire, according to Chester County Emergency Services.

The five-alarm fire in West Chester, Chester County began just before 11 p.m. at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community and burned for hours before being brought under control early Friday.

Dozens of residents could be seen being wheeled out on beds and in wheelchairs.

Chester County Hospital said it had admitted nine patients, including one paramedic. The hospital said they were suffering from smoke inhalation and minor leg injuries. Paoli Memorial Hospital has received seven patients, none critical, all for smoke inhalation, it said.

All area hospitals have been told to expect patients, Philadelphia ABC station WPVI reported.

West Chester is about an hour west of Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.