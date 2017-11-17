Meet Trio: City of Columbia’s Pet of the Week

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Animal Services’ “Pet of the Week” is a two-year-old, domestic short-hair mix, called Trio.

Shelter staff said Trio is very affectionate and loves to cuddle. He is already neutered and micro-chipped, so he’s ready to go to his fur-ever home.

You can meet Trio, and the other pets available for adoption, at the Columbia Animal Shelter, located at 127 Humane Lane.

Visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call 803-776-PETS for more information.

As a reminder, all senior pets (ages five years and older) are FREE for the month of November.

