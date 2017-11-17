Newly released video shows shooting in Columbia’s Vista

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) Video captures the dramatic scene from a September shooting in Columbia’s Vista.

The surveillance video footage released to the media show a female Kentucky fan getting shot during a shootout that Columbia police say stemmed over a music feud.

The September 16 shooting injured nine people.

Business releases security camera footage from Sept. 16th Vista shooting. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/4dLiL7Yv1m — Robert Dew (@RobABCColumbia) November 17, 2017

