Newly released video shows shooting in Columbia’s Vista

Kimberlei Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) Video captures the dramatic scene from a September shooting in Columbia’s Vista.

The surveillance video footage released to the media show a female Kentucky fan getting shot during a shootout that Columbia police say stemmed over a music feud.

The September 16 shooting injured nine people.

