SC Department of Workforce Releases October Jobless Numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More and more of your neighbors are finding work and it’s setting a new employment record in South Carolina.

On Friday, The SC Department of Workforce and Employment released October numbers.

The number of employed climbed more than 18 hundred in October, setting a record, according to the Department of Workforce. The number of employed increased by 1,830 to 2,234,600 people, according to the numbers released.

The unemployment rate remains the same at 3.9 percent, according to the Department of Workforce.

According to Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, “Last month South Carolina’s robust economy grew further, with businesses hiring more people in nearly every industry sector. The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce has done its part in relieving businesses’ tax burden by saving businesses nearly $700 million in unemployment insurance taxes since 2013,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. “This is money that businesses can and have used to reinvest in South Carolina workers.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate is 4.1 percent.