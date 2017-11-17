Serena Williams Weds Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian exchanged vows Thursday evening in New Orleans.

The ceremony was held inside the Big Easy’s Contemporary Arts Center, according to ABC News local affiliate WGNO.

Although the guest list was under wraps, celebrities such as actress Nicole Ari Parker and model Selita Ebanks were spotted arriving to the venue in the city’s Warehouse District.

Other photographers caught Ciara, La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arriving to the wedding.

Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, became engaged last December with the tech enthusiast announcing the news on Facebook.

Four months later, Williams revealed they were expecting their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom they welcomed in September.

