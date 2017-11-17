Slager sentencing set for December 4

ABC Team

This May 2017 mugshot of Michael Slager was taken after he pleaded guilty to use of excessive force ahead of his federal trial in Charleston related to Walter Scott’s death. (CCDC)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) – Court documents filed Friday show there’s a date set for the sentencing of former North Charleston Police Department officer Michael Slager.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to a charge of use of excessive force in the April 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott.

That guilty plea in federal court on a lesser charge put an end to what would have been a lengthier series of court appearances. Slager was awaiting a retrial in state court on murder charges after the jury could not come to agreement. Following the May plea deal, Charleston County Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said would not pursue a state retrial.

Slager’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, December 4 at 9:30 a.m.

If needed, there will be a short, mid-morning break, a one-hour lunch break and a short, mid-afternoon break. As of now, there is no indication on how long sentencing would last.

The maximum sentence Michael Slager could face is life in prison.

