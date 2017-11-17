Slager sentencing set for December 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) – Court documents filed Friday show there’s a date set for the sentencing of former North Charleston Police Department officer Michael Slager.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to a charge of use of excessive force in the April 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott.

That guilty plea in federal court on a lesser charge put an end to what would have been a lengthier series of court appearances. Slager was awaiting a retrial in state court on murder charges after the jury could not come to agreement. Following the May plea deal, Charleston County Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said would not pursue a state retrial.

Slager’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, December 4 at 9:30 a.m.

If needed, there will be a short, mid-morning break, a one-hour lunch break and a short, mid-afternoon break. As of now, there is no indication on how long sentencing would last.

The maximum sentence Michael Slager could face is life in prison.