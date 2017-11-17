Slager Sentencing Set

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The former North Charleston Police officer who killed an unarmed black man in 20-15 will be sentenced on December fourth.

Michael Slager was captured on a cell phone camera shooting Walter Scott in the back while Scott was running away.

Slager pleaded guilty in may to a Federal charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

in exchange, prosecutors dropped his state murder charges, as well as Federal charges.

Slager faces up to 25 years in prison.