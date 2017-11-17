Tigers Set to Face Texas in NCAA Second Round Friday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson women’s soccer (10-5-3) will face the Texas Longhorns (14-3-2) in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 17th at 5 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium, Durham, N.C.

The Tigers are coming off a 2-1 victory over Alabama on Friday, Nov. 10 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Eddie Radwanski hit the 200-career win milestone with the Tigers’ 4-0 win over SIUE to open the season. Through the 2-1 victory over Alabama on Friday, Radwanski is 209-112-31 for his career as a head coach.

This is Clemson’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth under Radwanski. It is the program’s 18th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have an all-time national tournament record of 11-14-9. Clemson opened the season with six consecutive wins for the first time since 2015. The Tigers currently rank 13th in the nation in average attendance, averaging 1,279 this season and set an overall program regular season attendance record with 11,157.

Eight different players have scored at least one goal for the Tigers so far in 2017, and seven of those eight have scored two or more goals on the season. 14 different Tigers have at least one assist on the season.

Texas is coming off a 3-0 shutout victory over North Texas on Friday, Nov. 10 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns are led in scoring by Cyera Hintzen, who has 23 points on the season, via nine goals and five assists. Nicole Curry has started all 19 games in goal for Texas, tallying 67 saves and 11 solo shutouts, while allowing only 12 goals on the season.

Clemson has a 1-1-0 record all-time against Texas, with this being the first time the two teams have met since 2004. The first meeting between Clemson and Texas was in 2003, with the match being a top 25 match-up. The Tigers fell to the Longhorns 1-0 in the Clemson Invitational. The last meeting between the two teams was when the Tigers opened the season with a 1-0 victory on the road against the Longhorns on Aug. 27, 2004.