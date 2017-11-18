Gamecocks Improve to 8-3 with 31-10 Win Over Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With a 31-10 win over Wofford on Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks notched eight wins for the first time in four years.

The last time the Gamecocks won eight games in a season was 2013, which was also the last time they beat Clemson, their next opponent. South Carolina is expected to be the underdog to the defending national champions.

Bentley ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third to lead the Gamecocks to their 17th straight victory over Wofford (9-2). The sophomore quarterback leads South Carolina with six rushing touchdowns, all coming in the past four games. He completed 22 of 28 passes, throwing for 194 yards with no interceptions.

South Carolina’s defense did its part, too. The Gamecocks held Wofford, which came in averaging 260 yards rushing, to 155 yards on the ground. Skai Moore’s second quarter interception was the 14th of his career, matching Bo Davies mark set 46 years ago.

The Gamecocks close out their regular season against state rival Clemson at home next Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.