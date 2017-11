Gamecocks React after Wofford win 31-10

COLUMBIA, SC -WOLO: South Carolina Head coach Will Muschamp and select players share their thoughts after Saturday’s win over the Wofford Terriors. The 31-10 victory is the Gamecock football teams eighth this year. Click the link above to hear what the coach and players had to say about their performance and looking forward to the last regular season game next week versus the Clemson Tigers here at Williams-Brice stadium.