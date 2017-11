At Large Columbia City Council Members to Host Holiday Drop-In

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s At-Large Council Members want to hear from you this holiday.

You can join Columbia City Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Howard Duvall for a Holiday Drop-In.

The event will be held on Wednesday, December 13th from 6pm until 8pm.

It will take place at Di Prato’s on Pickens Street.