Preparation, discipline, efficiency lead to USC win over Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The last time Wofford defeated Carolina on the football field was 100 years and one day from Saturday’s most recent showdown between the Gamecocks and Terriers. Meeting in Spartanburg on November 17, 1917, Wofford won by a final score of 20-0.

USC continued a century’s worth of success against the in-state program on “Senior Day” at Williams-Brice Stadium, beating Wofford 31-10.

With the victory, the garnet and black improve to 8-3 in Will Muschamp’s second season in Columbia, the most wins for a Gamecocks team since the 2013 campaign.

As a Palmetto Bowl showdown starts to take focus against (2) Clemson, Carolina looks to continue building momentum ahead to when they host their rivals on November 25.