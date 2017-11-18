Salvation Army Set to Kick off Christmas Bells Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s almost time to ring in the holidays.

The Salvation Army will kick off the annual Christmas Bells event on Monday, November 20th at 12 p.m. at the SC State House.

This is part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Project, you’ll see the famous Red Kettles across the Midlands at area stores, so you can drop in some change.

The kickoff will include a performance by the Heathwood Hall Episcopal Upper School concert choir.

Major Henry Morris, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army of the Midlands, will preside with support from Ron Roe, Chairman of The Salvation Army of the Midlands advisory board.