Be an Angel: Here’s How to Donate to the Salvation Army Angel Tree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– When you are planning your holiday spending please consider taking part in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

ABC Columbia is a proud partner in the effort ensure every child in the Midlands has at least one gift this Christmas.

Stop by and pick a name off the tree and give a present to a child in need.

The Angel Trees will be up at Columbiana Centre and Columbia Place mall through December 3, 2017.