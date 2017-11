Cayce Shooting Suspect in Custody, say Police

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) — Cayce officials say a suspect wanted in connection with an early morning fatal shooting is in custody.

According to police, Derrick Davon Sligh is in custody and was captured in Richland County.

Police say he is accused of shooting two people on November 19, 2017 at1709 Stahl Street. One of the victims died.

