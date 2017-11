Gamecocks Face Western Michigan for Puerto Rico Tip-Off Finale

CONWAY, S.C. – The South Carolina men’s basketball team meets Western Michigan for the second time this week on Sunday. The Gamecocks had a 78-60 victory over the Broncos last Monday in Columbia.

The Gamecocks have a 3-1 record following Friday’s 80-56 win over UTEP.

A win in Sunday’s game would be head coach Frank Martin’s 100th with South Carolina. Tip-off is at 2 pm at the HTC Center.