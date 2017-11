Gamecocks Return Home to Host Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina women’s basketball team returns home for the first time since their season opener to host Wofford. The Gamecocks have hopes for more success over in-state rivals following a big 66-36 win against Clemson last Thursday.

The Gamecocks (3-0) tipoff against the Terriers (1-1) at 3 pm on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.