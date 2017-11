Gem and Mineral Show in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There was a lot of sparkle and shine this weekend in the midlands…and it’s a gem of a story.

The annual Columbia Gem and Mineral show took place at the Jamil Temple Sunday.

Rough cut gems, gold, even beads..even fossils were all featured at the event.

