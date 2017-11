Hammond blasts Laurence Manning, wins 3A SCISA title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond dominated Laurence Manning from the beginning.

The Skyhawks took a commanding 42-0 lead into halftime, and held for a 49-7 victory in the 3A SCISA State Championship.

With the win, Hammond has now won 15 SCISA titles and nine under head coach Erik Kimrey.

Click the video to watch highlights of Saturday night’s game.