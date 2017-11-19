Holiday Safety Tips from the Richland County Sheriff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– To make sure your holiday is Merry and bright there are some things you can do, to keep you and your family safe.

Christmas is a fun time of year, but it is also the time of year that thieves take advantage of the season, say deputies.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has the following safety tips for your protection:

Don’t think that that it can’t happen to you.

Always be aware of your surroundings, who’s in front of you and who’s behind you. Don’t get distracted.

Walk purposefully, stand tall, and make eye contact with people around you.

Stay Alert!

Make yourself a “tough target.”

Trust your instincts! If you feel uncomfortable in a situation, leave!

Don’t shop alone

If being followed or stalked, call 911 or drive directly to a police station.

Sheriff Leon Lott says he wants residents to have the tools they need to protect themselves and their family.

According to the Sheriff, you can get more free holidays safety tips and training by contacting the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Community Action Team at (803) 309-5070 or go to www.rcsd.net