No. 1 Seed Gamecocks Host Santa Clara in Third Round of NCAA Playoffs

Sports Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 1 seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team hosts Santa Clara in the third round of NCAA playoffs on Sunday. It is the first ever meeting between the two schools.

The Gamecocks enter Sunday’s game fresh off a 1-0 win over Wisconsin on Friday night. Freshman forward Luciana Zullo scored the single goal for South Carolina.

A win for the Gamecocks would put them in the NCAA Quarterfinals for the third time in the last four years.

Kickoff for the match between the Gamecocks (17-2-1) and Broncos (15-6-1) is set for 2 pm at Stone Stadium.

