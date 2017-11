No. 8 Clemson Hosts Coastal in Second Round of NCAA Playoffs

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 8 Clemson men’s soccer team makes its fifth straight appearance in the NCAA playoffs on Sunday. They host Coastal Carolina for the second round of the tournament.

The Tigers (12-5-1) and Chanticleers (13-6-1) had a preseason matchup this season, which Clemson won 3-1. The two teams have not met in the postseason since 2014.

Kickoff is set for 6 pm at Historic Riggs Field.