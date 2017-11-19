Suspect in Custody in Cayce Shooting, Coroner Identifies Victim

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim in an early Sunday morning shooting.

The Coroner says 33 year old Marquita Mobley of Cayce was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of apparent gunshot wounds.

An autopsy has been scheduled for November 20, 2017.

Cayce Police say 28 year old Derrick Davon Sligh is in custody, in connection with the shooting.

Cayce Police say he is accused of fatally shooting Mobley and wounding another person, early Sunday morning off Stahl Street.

Image courtesy Cayce Public Safety