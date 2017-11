Tigers Take on Temple in Charleston Classic Title Game

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s basketball team faces Temple on Sunday for the third time in their Charleston Classic history. The Tigers (4-0) and Owls (2-0) are both undefeated entering the matchup.

The all-time series between the two teams is tied 2-2. Clemson has won the last two games.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 pm at TD Arena.