Wilson leads Gamecocks past Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson picked up her fourth double-double in as many games to open the season, scoring 16 points and pulling in 13 rebounds in her Gamecocks’ 94-60 win over Wofford Sunday.

The Terriers (1-2) jumped out to a 24-20 first quarter lead over the defending national champs, up 32-28 with under six minutes to go in the second quarter. USC (4-0) responded by ending the half on a 21-2 run on their way to a win.

Wilson shot only 2-of-8 in a first half where she only played nine minutes with foul trouble. But she looked energized coming out of the locker room, scoring South Carolina first five points of the second half and pulling down four rebounds in a little over three minutes.

Lindsey Spann scored 12 points and had eight assists. The Penn State transfer was 3-of-4 on 3-pointers and is now shooing 65 percent behind the arc for the season.

Green led all scorers with 21 points, including making four of her seven 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Eight Gamecocks played at least 10 minutes as coach Dawn Staley gets her team ready for three games in three days over the Thanksgiving weekend … Alexis Jennings and Tyasha Harris each had 13 points for South Carolina … The Gamecocks have scored at least 20 points in 13 of 16 quarters so far.

Wofford: Second-year Terriers coach Jimmy Garrity helped Wofford to four more victories in his first season. With threats from the outside like Green, another leap is possible this season. … The Terriers are the only Division I women’s basketball team in South Carolina without a player from South Carolina.

QUOTABLE DAWN STALEY

On the play of Alexis Jennings so far this season

“Alexis is knocking off the rust … But [she] has been very, very solid for us. We know she has sure hands. We know she’s going to get up a good shot, and we know she’s going to pin her player in the paint. She’s very efficient out there, so we’re looking for some of our young ones to adhere to what she’s doing.”

NOTABLE

> Six Gamecocks scored in double figures Sunday afternoon, the first time that many have hit the mark since March 22, 2015, against Syracuse.

afternoon, the first time that many have hit the mark since March 22, 2015, against Syracuse. > Senior guard Lindsey Spann nearly posted her first double-double, handing out eight assists to go with her 12 points.

> Gamecock forward A’ja Wilson posted her fourth double-double in as many games with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

> Gamecock forward A’ja Wilson posted her fourth double-double in as many games with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

GAMECHANGER

After trailing after the first 10 minute for the first time this season, South Carolina shot 60.0 percent from the field in the second quarter and out-scored Wofford 29-10 in the period to take a49-34 lead into halftime. Alexis Jennings and Lindsey Spann accounted for 11 points of the 21-2 run that closed out the half.

KEY STAT

South Carolina committed seven turnovers in the first quarter then yielded just five in the rest of the outing.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks travel to Estero, Fla., for the Gulf Coast Showcase over Thanksgiving weekend. South Carolina will play three games in three days, beginning on Fri., Nov. 24, against Rutgers.

The Associated Press and Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.