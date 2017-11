Charles Manson Dead at 83

(WOLO) – Notorious cult leader Charles Manson has died. The California Department of Corrections says he passed away of natural causes on Sunday.

Manson and his followers, a cult known as “The Family,” were behind a string of gruesome murders in California in 1969.

The attacks left seven people dead, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Manson was 83-years-old.