Deputies investigating fatal shooting after man found lying in road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left one man dead, Saturday night, in Richland County.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mountain Brook Drive, off Leesburg Road, around 7:30 p.m., to a report of an unresponsive man lying in the road. Lt. Curtis Wilson said the man was taken to Palmetto Health Richland where he was pronounced dea.

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim as Beethoven Romain, 28, of Columbia.

Deputies are searching for the suspects, and are trying to locate the victim’s black 2011 Chevy Malibu LS 4-door car, pictured above.

If you have any information about this case, the department asks that you call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.