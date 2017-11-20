Duo stole $15K worth of automotive equipment, investigators say

Duo stole $15K worth of automotive equipment from Garner's Ferry Road store, investigators say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two burglary suspects are wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and investigators need the public’s help identifying them.

According to investigators, on November 11, the pair went to the A&J Custom Automotive shop located in the 8300 block of Garners Ferry Road and stole $15,000 worth of automotive equipment.

Deputies say the suspects were captured on video surveillance in a 4-door sedan.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

