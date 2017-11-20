Duo stole $15K worth of automotive equipment, investigators say

Duo stole $15K worth of automotive equipment from Garner's Ferry Road store, investigators say
Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two burglary suspects are wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and investigators need the public’s help identifying them.

According to investigators, on November 11, the pair went to the A&J Custom Automotive shop located in the 8300 block of Garners Ferry Road and stole $15,000 worth of automotive equipment.

Deputies say the suspects were captured on video surveillance in a 4-door sedan.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Movie Review: Justice League
Trending: Charles Manson dies at 83 and Trump call...
Festival of Trees Wraps up in the Midlands with Do...
‘Three’s Company’ star Ann Wedge...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android