Why the Dust from the Georgia Dome Implosion Did Not Rise

John Farley

You’ve probably seen pictures of videos today of the implosion of the Georgia Dome. And you may have noticed that the dust not only did not rise, but it flowed more like a slow-moving river. So why did that happen? Dr. Marshall Shepherd does a very good analysis of how the weather conditions caused this to happen. Check it out.

Smoke moves over downtown Atlanta as the Georgia Dome is destroyed in a scheduled implosion, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. The dome was not only the former home of the Atlanta Falcons but also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2017/11/20/the-meteorology-of-the-georgia-dome-implosion-why-the-new-home-of-the-atlanta-falcons-got-dusted/#140ba14f33d4

