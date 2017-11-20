Why the Dust from the Georgia Dome Implosion Did Not Rise

You’ve probably seen pictures of videos today of the implosion of the Georgia Dome. And you may have noticed that the dust not only did not rise, but it flowed more like a slow-moving river. So why did that happen? Dr. Marshall Shepherd does a very good analysis of how the weather conditions caused this to happen. Check it out.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2017/11/20/the-meteorology-of-the-georgia-dome-implosion-why-the-new-home-of-the-atlanta-falcons-got-dusted/#140ba14f33d4