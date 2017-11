Expired Drugs Could Put SC Execution on Hold

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Â South Carolina does not have the drugs needed to carry out a scheduled lethal injection.

That’s the word from the Department of Corrections and Governor Henry McMaster.

Leaders say the supply South Carolina has is now expired and it’s difficult to get new drug shipments.

McMaster says Lawmakers need to pass a law that gives confidentiality to companies supplying the drugs.