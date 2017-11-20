Festival of Trees Wraps up in the Midlands with Donations for Children’s Hospital

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The ‘Festival of Trees’ has come to a close in the Midlands after a successful run.

Check out all the decorated designs. The trees lined the halls at the Columbia Metro Convention Center.
It featured decorated evergreens… wreaths and other holiday items.
The event raises money for Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Last year the event raised more than $300,00 according to organizers with the Palmetto Health Foundation.

 

Share

Related

Palmetto Health offers free flu shots throughout f...
Happy Anniversary: Palmetto Health Richland Celebr...
Merry Masterpieces Created By Children For Hospita...
United Way of the Midlands Announces Expansion of ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android