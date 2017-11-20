Festival of Trees Wraps up in the Midlands with Donations for Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The ‘Festival of Trees’ has come to a close in the Midlands after a successful run.

Check out all the decorated designs. The trees lined the halls at the Columbia Metro Convention Center.

It featured decorated evergreens… wreaths and other holiday items.

The event raises money for Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.

Last year the event raised more than $300,00 according to organizers with the Palmetto Health Foundation.